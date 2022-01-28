Advertise
Deputies investigate report of shooting in Catalina

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CATALINA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a report of a shooting in Catalina.

Details are limited, but deputies responded to the 3900 Block of East Blue Moon Trail, near Columbus and Mainsail boulevards, Thursday night, Jan. 27.

No information about a possible victim or suspect was immediately available.

