FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying breezy through tomorrow morning

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wind advisory will expire tonight in the valley, but has been extended until 9 AM for the mountains. Another area of low pressure will pass through our state late Saturday and Sunday bringing a slight chance of showers to the mountains, otherwise we are staying dry. Temperatures will be a few degrees within average through early next week. A system moves through that will cool our temperatures by the middle of next week, unfortunately, things look to stay dry as the system passes.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.