FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind advisory in place Friday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wind advisory has been issued for today with winds sustained 20-30 mph and gusts of 40-50 mph from the east. Dry weather with temperatures a few degrees within average continue through the weekend. Next week, a system moves through that will cool our temperatures. Unfortunately, things look to stay dry as the system passes.

FRIDAY: Wind advisory in place from 3AM-8PM with winds up to 45mph from the east. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

