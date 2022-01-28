Ground broken on project to rehabilitate sewage pipeline in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Wastewater woes in the cities of Nogales, Arizona and Nogales, Sonora have caused headaches for years. And Friday, ground was officially broken to avoid another smelly mess.

It’s been a long time coming, but a rehabilitation project to upgrade the Nogales International Outfall Interceptor has begun.

This comes after years of failing infrastructure caused breaches and massive leaks, leaving the Nogales area flooded, and reeking of waste. Water officials at the groundbreaking say the work to rehabilitate infrastructure that serves Nogales is important to prevent this from happening again.

“Lack of sanitation has been linked to issues such as hepatitis A, tuberculosis, and so it is expected to have important outcomes in terms of public health,” says U.S. Commissioner Dr. Maria-Elena Giner.

The rehabilitation of this pipeline will consist of inserting a liner into the existing pipe, then cured to form a solid pipeline inside the old pipeline. Officials say because this technology doesn’t require excavation, construction will cause less disruption.

“This for us, this is really important for the southern Arizona region in terms of the economic viability and future,” says Giner.

But the future of this line still isn’t completely clear, as the Mayor of Nogales referred to it as a band-aid.

“Hopefully Nogales, Sonora doesn’t grow more than what it has and their capacity does not increase more than what it has because that will not be sufficient for the size of the pipe that we have,” says Mayor Arturo Garino.

The line carries 12 million gallons of wastewater per day, so it’s a crucial community tool that many are glad to see get some much-needed TLC.

“This community needs to not just celebrate this event but take it as encouragement for future work that we all must do to serve the people of southern Arizona and the border,” says Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Director Misael Cabrera.

This project will be done in phases. Phases 1-3 are expected to be completed in October of 2023. Phases 4-5 are expected to be done in October 2024.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.