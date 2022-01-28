Marana farmer warns skyrocketing input costs will trickle down to consumers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you think the price of food is high now, wait until next year. That’s the warning from one Marana farmer.

You may recognize him from Marana Town Council and the Marana Pumpkin Patch & Farm Festival, but Jon Post grows more than pumpkins.

“Cotton, wheat, corn, hay,” Post said.

Thursday morning, his employees were busy planting this year’s wheat crop. The owner Post Farms has been in the agriculture industry for decades.

“This is probably without a doubt the highest prices that I have seen for input in my 30 years,” he said.

Take nitrogen fertilizer, for example. Post says the price has more than doubled from the same time last year, costing him tens of thousands of dollars more.

Crop consultant, Ben Hoyler, explains why.

“One of the main reasons is the tariffs we put on the European shipments to the United States. They don’t send it here because of the tariffs, so that makes it short here,” said Hoyler. “The other reason is natural gas has skyrocketed, and that’s what they make the nitrogen with – the liquid nitrogen.”

Hoyler says China is also not exporting nitrogen like it used to.

It’s not just fertilizer and Roundup that have jumped in price.

“Fuel prices have escalated,” said Post. “We use about 250 gallons of diesel every day. So, that’s been expensive.”

Tractor parts and tires have also gone up.

“But when you can’t even get it, when you can’t get that tire, then that tractor is unusable,” said Post. “So, you spend $200,000 on a tractor you can’t use. It’s really starting an avalanche of impact of everything we do.”

Post believes this may mean some farmers don’t plant certain crops this year. However, he says it’s not the growers you should feel sorry for.

“The price of food is only going to escalate from here,” he said.

He is worried about a ‘pandemic of nutrition,’ especially for American families living in poverty.

“Just to make sure the shelves are full I think is the goal now, just to make sure that we can feed the world,” Post said.

Post is calling on the federal government to get involved. He wants to see policies that reduce tariffs and keep fertilizer in the US; instead of sending it overseas to the highest bidder.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.