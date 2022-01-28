Police: Pedestrian dead after collision in Tucson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene after a car crash left a pedestrian dead.
According to officer Frank Magos, the wreck took place shortly before 9 p.m. on North Campbell Avenue. The victim was identified as an adult male.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., police said, Campbell Avenue was closed from East Grant Road south to East Elm Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
