Police: Pedestrian dead after collision in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene after a car crash left a pedestrian dead.

According to officer Frank Magos, the wreck took place shortly before 9 p.m. on North Campbell Avenue. The victim was identified as an adult male.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., police said, Campbell Avenue was closed from East Grant Road south to East Elm Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Traffic Detectives are currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision on N. Campbell Ave. The road is shut down from E. Grant Rd. south to E. Elm St. Please avoid the area for the next few hours. Details are limited, but the pedestrian has been identified as an adult male. pic.twitter.com/QoZNY9vTu3 — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) January 28, 2022

