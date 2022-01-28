Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police: Pedestrian dead after collision in Tucson

Tucson police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed near North Campbell Avenue.
Tucson police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed near North Campbell Avenue.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene after a car crash left a pedestrian dead.

According to officer Frank Magos, the wreck took place shortly before 9 p.m. on North Campbell Avenue. The victim was identified as an adult male.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m., police said, Campbell Avenue was closed from East Grant Road south to East Elm Street. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's body was found near Molino Basin on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
UPDATE: Teen found dead near Molino Basin Campground
The booms have been described like an earthquake but don’t register as one on the seismometer...
More mysterious rumbles reported in Tucson area
Logan Martin and Kira Hodges were both recently charged after two robberies took place in...
Three teens charged in 2021 robberies
Arizona troopers stop a wrong-way driver on the I-10 frontage road at Twin Peaks Road on...
Troopers stop wrong-way driver on I-10
Superstition Mountains. The Flatiron is in the background on the right. (Source:...
Sheriff’s office: Hiker killed in fall while taking photo

Latest News

Pima County District Attorney Laura Conover reviews first year in office as she plans for 2022.
One-on-one with Pima County District Attorney Laura Conover
One-on-one with Pima County's district attorney
One-on-one with Pima County's district attorney
Farmers face rising cost of production
Marana farmer warns skyrocketing input costs will trickle down to consumers
Tucson Holocaust survivors share their stories
Tucson Holocaust survivors share their stories