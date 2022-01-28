Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

State troopers seize over 50 pounds of meth, 5 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop

(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing drug trafficking charges after he was reportedly caught with 50 pounds of meth and five pounds of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a state trooper stopped the driver of a Dodge passenger van for speeding on the I-10 near Marana Road. The trooper found the drugs while searching the vehicle.

Raul Lopez, 42, was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's body was found near Molino Basin on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
UPDATE: Teen found dead near Molino Basin Campground
Arizona troopers stop a wrong-way driver on the I-10 frontage road at Twin Peaks Road on...
Troopers stop wrong-way driver on I-10
Daniel and Lacey Rawlings entered plea deals last month.
Parents of kids killed in Tonto Creek flood to be sentenced after plea deal
Tucson police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on North Campbell Avenue.
TPD investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Campbell Avenue
Units from Davis-Monthan asked to prepare for deployment if Russia invades Ukraine

Latest News

A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
FILE - A man fishes near docked oil drilling platforms, on May 8, 2020, in Port Aransas, Texas.
Federal judge throws out oil lease sale in Gulf of Mexico
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Texas dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies
Wastewater woes in the cities of Nogales, Arizona and Nogales, Sonora have caused headaches for...
Ground broken on project to rehabilitate sewage pipeline in Nogales