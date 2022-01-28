State troopers seize over 50 pounds of meth, 5 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing drug trafficking charges after he was reportedly caught with 50 pounds of meth and five pounds of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a state trooper stopped the driver of a Dodge passenger van for speeding on the I-10 near Marana Road. The trooper found the drugs while searching the vehicle.

Raul Lopez, 42, was arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on charges including possession and transportation of a dangerous drug for sale.

