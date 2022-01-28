Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
TPD: Broadway Boulevard closed after crash involving semi truck

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Broadway Boulevard and Aviation Parkway after a wreck took place there shortly before noon.

Authorities say the crash involved a semi truck that was transporting vehicles. Luckily, they said, no one was hurt.

The cars on the semi will have to be towed separately, they said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

