TPD: Broadway Boulevard closed after crash involving semi truck
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Broadway Boulevard and Aviation Parkway after a wreck took place there shortly before noon.
Authorities say the crash involved a semi truck that was transporting vehicles. Luckily, they said, no one was hurt.
The cars on the semi will have to be towed separately, they said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
