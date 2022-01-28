Advertise
TPD investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Campbell Avenue

Tucson police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on North Campbell Avenue.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Thursday night, Jan. 27.

According to police, officers responded to the area of North Campbell Avenue and East Waverly Street just before 9 p.m.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to interviews, the pedestrian was trying to cross North Campbell Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver, a male in his 20s, cooperated with the investigation. Officers determined he was not impaired.

According to witness statements, the pedestrian was sprinting at the time he entered the roadway.

Roadway evidence indicate that midblock crossing by the pedestrian is a major contributing factor, however, excessive speed by the driver of the vehicle is a potential contributing factor that police are currently investigating.

No arrests or citations have been issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

