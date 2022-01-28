TPD investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Campbell Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Thursday night, Jan. 27.

According to police, officers responded to the area of North Campbell Avenue and East Waverly Street just before 9 p.m.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to interviews, the pedestrian was trying to cross North Campbell Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver, a male in his 20s, cooperated with the investigation. Officers determined he was not impaired.

According to witness statements, the pedestrian was sprinting at the time he entered the roadway.

Roadway evidence indicate that midblock crossing by the pedestrian is a major contributing factor, however, excessive speed by the driver of the vehicle is a potential contributing factor that police are currently investigating.

No arrests or citations have been issued.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Traffic Detectives are currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision on N. Campbell Ave. The road is shut down from E. Grant Rd. south to E. Elm St. Please avoid the area for the next few hours. Details are limited, but the pedestrian has been identified as an adult male. pic.twitter.com/QoZNY9vTu3 — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) January 28, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.