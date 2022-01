TRAFFIC ALERT: I-19 near Sahuarita Road closed due to crash involving pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 19 near Sahuarita Road is closed because of a crash involving a pedestrian on Friday, Jan. 28.

Officials confirmed the pedestrian ran into the roadway and was struck by an 18-wheeler.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

