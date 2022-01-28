Troopers arrest driver after hour-long chase

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After about an hour-long chase from central Phoenix to the far West Valley and back to north Phoenix a driver has been arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers.

Troopers began chasing the driver, who was originally heading west on I-10, around 67th Avenue a little after 3 p.m. The driver weaved through traffic trying to avoid troopers who were following, even driving along the far left shoulder at times.

I-10 westbound had heavy traffic near Loop 303 where the driver got off the highway for a bit and was able to get back on heading east, back toward Phoenix. Multiple troopers were seen on ADOT cameras continuing to follow the driver, who eventually got on I-17 northbound.

The driver made it all the way to near Anthem before he was seen crossing the dirt median to head back south. Troopers again followed and were able to successfully perform a PIT maneuver at the Rose Garden Lane exit, just north of Loop 101. The driver was seen running from his vehicle, being chased by troopers.

The suspect and trooper ran off through an area of bushes and were no longer seen on the camera.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to DPS for more information and will provide an update once details are provided by law enforcement.

