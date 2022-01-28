Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Troopers arrest driver after hour-long chase

A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on an hour-long chase all over the Phoenix area...
A man was arrested after he led law enforcement on an hour-long chase around the Phoenix area on Thursday, Jan. 27.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By Arizona's Family Digital News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After about an hour-long chase from central Phoenix to the far West Valley and back to north Phoenix a driver has been arrested by Department of Public Safety troopers.

Troopers began chasing the driver, who was originally heading west on I-10, around 67th Avenue a little after 3 p.m. The driver weaved through traffic trying to avoid troopers who were following, even driving along the far left shoulder at times.

I-10 westbound had heavy traffic near Loop 303 where the driver got off the highway for a bit and was able to get back on heading east, back toward Phoenix. Multiple troopers were seen on ADOT cameras continuing to follow the driver, who eventually got on I-17 northbound.

The driver made it all the way to near Anthem before he was seen crossing the dirt median to head back south. Troopers again followed and were able to successfully perform a PIT maneuver at the Rose Garden Lane exit, just north of Loop 101. The driver was seen running from his vehicle, being chased by troopers.

The suspect and trooper ran off through an area of bushes and were no longer seen on the camera.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to DPS for more information and will provide an update once details are provided by law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Most Read

A man's body was found near Molino Basin on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
UPDATE: Teen found dead near Molino Basin Campground
Arizona troopers stop a wrong-way driver on the I-10 frontage road at Twin Peaks Road on...
Troopers stop wrong-way driver on I-10
Daniel and Lacey Rawlings entered plea deals last month.
Parents of kids killed in Tonto Creek flood to be sentenced after plea deal
Tucson police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on North Campbell Avenue.
TPD investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Campbell Avenue
Units from Davis-Monthan asked to prepare for deployment if Russia invades Ukraine

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-19 near Sahuarita Road closed due to crash involving pedestrian
Vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed are visible as President Joe Biden visits the...
LIVE: Biden visits collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, touts infrastructure law