Tucson Gem Show prompts new hours, location for TCC vaccination clinic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is temporarily changing the location and hours of its vaccination clinic at the Tucson Convention Center to better accommodate visitors at the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show .

Effective Feb. 1-13, vaccines will be offered in the Coconino Conference Room (entrance is on north side of ticket office), from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Free parking will be available in Lot A as space permits.

This is a walk-up clinic with no registration necessary. In addition to COVID-19 shots, this clinic also will offer flu shots.

With all Pima County vaccination clinics, shots are free and available to anyone who is eligible. Identification is not required, but people should bring their vaccine cards.

The TCC clinic can provide all three authorized vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) to all eligible age groups, including Pfizer doses for children 5 to 11 years old. More information about vaccines and clinic locations can be found here .

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.