Tucson Holocaust survivors share their stories

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Holocaust survivors shared their stories on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Thursday marked the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

”You try to eliminate thoughts in your daily life you pretend you weren’t there,” said 97-year-old Bill Kugelman, a Holocaust survivor.

Kugelman is a survivor of Auschwitz, one of the most infamous camps of the Holocaust. He remembered back to the day he was freed.

“We were half dead so there was no enthusiasm. All I remember is we were hungry and in rags. I had lost a brother,” he said.

Theresa Dulgov, another Holocaust survivor living in Tucson, also shared a story of loss. She was born in Hungary during World War II.

“Hitler wanted to kill as many of the Jews as they could and unfortunately most of my relatives didn’t come back,” Dulgov said.

She and her mother managed to escape eventually she made it to America.

The Tucson Jewish Museum and Holocaust Center has a wall of Holocaust survivors who moved to southern Arizona. The museum believes about 70 survivors are still alive which is one of the reasons Kugelman continues to share his story.

“Unfortunately, I’m not going to be here very much longer to keep banging on the doors,” he said. “I hate to tell you this isn’t the first Holocaust and I’m afraid it’s not the last.”

They hope people take time to learn about history so it doesn’t repeat itself.

“Humanity should try to get rid of the hate in their heart for one another,” Kugelman said.

