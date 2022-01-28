Units from Davis-Monthan asked to prepare for deployment if Russia invades Ukraine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some units from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson are a part of the 8,500 troops placed on heightened preparedness to go to Ukraine if Russia invades.

Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby made the announcement during a news conference Thursday. In addition to Davis-Monthan, groups from the following locations have been asked to get ready.

82nd Airborne Division and 18th Airborne Corps, Fort Bragg in North Carolina

100th First Airborne Division, Fort Campbell in Kentucky

Fourth Infantry Division, Fort Carson in Colorado

Fort Hood, Texas

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington

Fort Polk, Louisiana

Robins Air Force Base, Georgia

Fort Stewart, Georgia

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

Select additional locations across nation

“These units, all told, include medical support, aviation support, logistics support and of course, combat formations,” Kirby said.

While the units are on heightened preparedness, Kirby said they have not been activated.

“The vast majority of the troops (Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III) put on ‘prepare to deploy,’ are in fact, dedicated to the NATO Response Force,” Kirby said. “We still believe there’s time and space for diplomacy... but thus far, it has not achieved the kind of results that the international community would like to see.”

The Department of Defense said it continues to monitor the buildup of Russian forces in “the western part of their country and in Belarus.”

