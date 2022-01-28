UPDATE: Man arrested after deadly shooting in Catalina

CATALINA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing a murder charge after a man and woman were shot at a Catalina residence.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 53-year-old Paul Koch died at the scene, and a woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries Thursday night, Jan. 27.

Leslie Parker, 74, was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and is facing a first-degree murder charge, according to PCSD.

Deputies responded at about 8 p.m. to the 3900 block of East Blue Moon Trail, near Columbus and Mainsail boulevards, where they found the victims.

They located Parker at a nearby residence early Friday morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

