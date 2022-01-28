UPDATE: Man taken into custody following assault of Border Patrol agent

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been taken into custody following the assault of a border patrol agent near Naco, AZ on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Rey David Marquez-Jimenez. He has been charged in a criminal complaint that was filed in federal court, according to officials.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

