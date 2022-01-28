Advertise
Wrong-way crash kills 2, injures 1 on Loop 303 near Litchfield Park

Investigators say a pickup truck going the wrong way on southbound Loop 303 in Litchfield Park...
Investigators say a pickup truck going the wrong way on southbound Loop 303 near Litchfield Park crashed head-on into another vehicle. Two people died.(AZ Family)
By Peter Valencia, Arizona's Family Digital News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver is in the hospital after two people died in an early morning crash on southbound Loop 303 near Litchfield Park early Friday morning, Jan. 28.

DPS got a report of a wrong-way driver in a pickup truck on the freeway near Indian School Road just before 4 a.m. That truck crashed into an oncoming SUV two minutes later. Video from the scene showed the truck with heavy front-end damage.

According to DPS spokesman Bart Graves, the driver of the SUV died at the scene and the passenger in the pickup was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital, but their condition was not immediately available. Investigators say the driver of the pickup truck is suspected of driving under the influence.

DPS said the wind was an issue in the investigation.

“It makes it challenging for the detectives,” DPS spokesperson Joseph Campbell said. “We have roadway evidence, and even just communications. Trying to talk on the radio with the wind blowing makes it a challenge.” Detectives were using their vehicles to protect the scene from the wind as much as possible.

The southbound lanes of the Loop 303 were closed while investigators were on the scene. DPS reopened the freeway shortly before 9 a.m.

