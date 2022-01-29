Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

$426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California

Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.
Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.(Mega Millions via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 12:30 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Southern California is the lucky winner of the $426 million jackpot prize.

The California State Lottery says a single ticket sold at a Chevron gas station in the Woodlands Hills section of Los Angeles matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winner is yet to be known and lottery officials say the ticket holder has one year to come forward.

The winning numbers drawn were 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55. The Mega ball was 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Parker
UPDATE: Man arrested after deadly shooting in Catalina
Tucson police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on North Campbell Avenue.
TPD investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Campbell Avenue
UPDATE: I-19 reopens at Sahuarita Road after pedestrian hit by 18-wheeler
Police are trying to identify two people they believe are involved in the theft of thousands of...
Tucson police seeking theft suspects
TPD: Broadway Boulevard closed after crash involving semi truck

Latest News

RTA and city of Tucson move forward
RTA and city of Tucson move forward
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
Report: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons
Apperley has also been offered a total of 1.5 million dollars in scholarships from various...
La. high school student gets accepted into 37 colleges
FILE - The U.S. Courthouse is seen in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A woman who...
Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion