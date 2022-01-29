City of Tucson won’t leave RTA, likely insuring its future

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Regional Transportation Authority will continue to provide funding for road projects following a compromise with the city of Tucson.

The city of Tucson had threatened to leave the RTA if certain demands were not met that could have potentially ended the transportation authority which has completed a thousand projects, both large and small in Pima County.

The city had complained to the RTA that its projects were backloaded and costing way more, $150 million more, than the voters approved in the 2006 ½ cent sales tax vote which created RTA.

According to RTA rules, the city would be responsible for the costs above what the voters approved in 2006.

As an example, voters approved a six lane expansion for First Avenue from River Road South to Grant Road at a cost of $71 million. But increased construction costs and inflation have pushed the cost to at least $97 million. The city would be responsible for the difference.

The city cried foul.

“We cannot build something, for example 1st Avenue, just because of the ballot language in 2006 said it was going to happen,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “”We have to make our decisions based on the realities on the ground, on the streets and then build what we need to build.”

Traffic studies showed the expansion to six lanes was not necessary but the RTA said that’s what voters were promised.

Now however, the RTA and city reached a compromise allowing for down scoping the project and pushing the project into the next phase of RTA expansion which could eliminate funding issues.

“We got some forward movement and some answers as to how they’re going to help pay for the projects that we promised voters,” said Romero. “That was one of the most important pieces.”

The city is also asking for proportional representation on the board. Right now, the RTA board is made up of nine member jurisdictions each with one vote. The city says it provides half the revenue through the sales tax and has half the regions population so therefore its vote should count for more.

That was not resolved, however, the city will have a bigger representation on several committees including the one which chooses which projects are approved and when they are scheduled.

The RTA estimates it has funding shortages for the city which range from $78 million to $121 million. It says some of that shortfall could be made up from the infrastructure bill championed by the Biden Administration.

“I have a very good working relationship with the Biden Administration,” said Romero. “I think we are on a very positive trajectory for the future, to be honest.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.