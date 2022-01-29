Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy and sunny Saturday

Roadrunners Forecast
By Allie Potter
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will keep things quiet to start the weekend. Our next system will bring a few showers to the mountains Sunday. A series of systems passing north of our area will keep temperatures near seasonal averages most of next week with gusty winds at times, but little or no rain expected.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

