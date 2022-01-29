FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures will gradually make their way into the 70s

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As high pressure builds in, temperatures will warm a few degrees. Low pressure will pass through the state tonight and tomorrow increasing our clouds and bringing a slight chance for showers in the White Mountains, otherwise we are staying dry. Another storm system will clip by the Four Corners Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. That will bring us some cooler air.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the low-40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy then gradually clearing. Highs in the upper-60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.