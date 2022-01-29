Advertise
Mom travels 6,000 miles to surprise Wildcat sons before big game

mom surprises sons
mom surprises sons(Arizona Basketball)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mom of Arizona basketball players, Azuolas Tubelis and Tautvilas Tubelis surprised her sons all the way from Lithuania.

The men had no idea about the visit. Mom traveled 6,000 miles to watch her sons play in Saturday’s rivalry basketball game. Arizona will take on Arizona State University at 12:30 p.m.

The surprise visit was caught on camera. Click here to watch.

