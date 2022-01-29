Mother of 18-year-old found dead near Molino Basin pleads for information

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson mother is in anguish as she waits for answers about the death of her 18-year-old son.

Beverly Lyons says Robert Brown went missing on Monday.

“After work, he came home and told his dad he was going to go to the mountain with a friend,” said Lyons. “He left the house and when he didn’t come back later that evening, his dad started to worry.”

Lyons says it was unusual for Robert not to update his family on his whereabouts, especially since he was caring for his father who has a medical condition.

On Tuesday, Lyons learned a body had been found near Molino Basin and Catalina Highway.

“I just already … I felt it,” she said. “When I had to confirm it was my son, that was the hardest thing because nobody ever wants to see their son like that.”

Detectives say Brown suffered “obvious signs of trauma.”

Lyons can’t imagine why someone would want to hurt Robert, with his bright spirit and devotion to family and friends. She says Robert was all-star athlete with a promising future.

“He didn’t deserve this,” said Lyons. “He was such a good person. He had a lot to look forward to, he was so young.”

The area he was found holds a lot of significance for Lyons.

“We went [to the Molino Basin Campground] a lot, but that was the day - the week - he was born,” she said. “We went up there so I could make myself go into labor by going on a hike.”

Lyons looks out her backyard at Mount Lemmon, a place that holds so many wonderful memories of family trips. Now, the mountain is forever changed by Tuesday’s tragic discovery.

It’s a grief she can’t put into words. Lyons begs anyone with information, no matter how small it may seem, to come forward.

“I don’t know if I am ever going to feel better ever again,” she said. “But yeah, we need it. We need to know what happened to him.”

If you have any information, please call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral arrangements. Donations and prayers are greatly appreciated.

Brown is survived by his father, mother, four siblings and two nephews.

