Pima County Sheriff's Dept. investigating south side street racing

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Pima County Sheriff’s Department recently obtained a video of street racers and “drifters” taking over the intersection of Raytheon Parkway and Aerospace Parkway, last weekend.

“The vehicles commandeered the intersection and endangered both themselves and the community with their reckless behavior,” said Public Information Officer Deputy James Allerton. “In addition to the danger inherent to this behavior, this creates a huge nuisance with loud noise and inconvenience to anyone wishing to travel through this intersection.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department, along with other law enforcement jurisdictions in Pima County, are committed to putting an end to this behavior in our community.

Law enforcement will be reviewing evidence related to street racing, including videos like these, arresting violators, and seizing vehicles used in these types of incidents.

Click here to view the video of the incident.

