Runaway Las Vegas teens crash stolen car while running from Arizona troopers

(WGCL File photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (AP) — A stolen car carrying five teenagers who ran away from a Las Vegas group home crashed while being chased by Arizona state troopers Thursday night, seriously injuring one girl and leaving all facing charges, authorities said.

Three girls and two boys, aged 15 and 16 years old, were in the stolen Volkswagen sedan, according to the Bullhead City Police Department. They were traveling west on Arizona State Route 68 approaching the Colorado River at high speed when the driver ran a red light, lost control and collided with four other vehicles.

The girl driving the car tried to run away but was quickly caught, Bullhead City police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said. One girl in the car had to be airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment, although her injuries aren’t life-threatening.

The other three passengers were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital. One person in the vehicles that were struck at the Laughlin bridge had minor injuries.

Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said one of the teens had been wanted for assaulting a juvenile corrections staff member as the teens fled the group home. He said Las Vegas Metro Police alerted area law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen car carrying the teens.

The driver will face aggravated assault and criminal damage charges and the four other teens will be charged with knowingly being in a stolen vehicle.

Graves said state police will review whether the troopers involved followed policy on high speed pursuits.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

