Arizona governor visits DC amid ongoing lawsuit against Biden administration

Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) said he is “confident” he will prevail in court.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Arizona’s Republican Governor Doug Ducey arrived in Washington, D.C. for the National Governors Association Winter Meeting after suing President Biden’s administration over how federal COVID-19 relief money is spent.

It’s a fight the governor believes he can win.

“We’re confident we’ll win in court, and we’re confident that we’re on the side of the parents, the families, and the kids,” Ducey said.

He spoke about the lawsuit that followed a letter from the U.S. Treasury Department. It threatened to curb federal COVID-19 relief dollars if Arizona doesn’t change how it’s spending them. The Treasury claimed those funds are going to programs that actually hurt the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Specifically, it names the state’s Education Plus Up Grant Program. The Treasury Department says it would funnel cash to schools that don’t require masks. Also, the Treasury Department names the COVID-19 Educational Recovery Benefit Program, a private school tuition tool, that the agency says offers families an escape from schools that do require masks.

Ducey defended the programs, saying the goal is to keep children in class.

“The Biden administration is trying to bully Arizona,” he said. “The Biden administration is more interested in masks than they are in math. We want to get our kids caught up. We want to eliminate learning loss.”

Arizona’s governor said this weekend in D.C. he also wants to talk about border security. He called it a top concern right now that he feels is being ignored.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

