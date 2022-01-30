FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking our next weather maker

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warmer temperatures will stick around for the start of the week while we are in between weather systems. An area of lower pressure will drop down from the north increasing our cloud cover, wind and rain chances. Temperatures will drop back in the low-60s by Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s. 20% chance for light rain.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

