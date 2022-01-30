FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A very slim chance for showers Sunday
Published: Jan. 30, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A weather system from the Pacific will bring a few light showers to the area today, mainly near the mountains. Another system will bring gusty winds and a few showers Wednesday, along with much cooler temperatures for the second half of the week.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy then gradually clearing. Highs in the upper-60s.
TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the upper 30s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-60s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
