First female fire chief crowned in Rural Metro history

KOLD News 6-7 a.m. Sundays recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A 22-year firefighting veteran has officially become the first female fire chief of rural metro fire.

Melissa Hilpert has been appointed to the position overseeing their station in the Yuma area. Hilpert is the first female fire chief in the 75-year history of Rural Metro Fire. She started her career with the department as a reserve firefighter and EMT in 2000. She has also served as a wildland firefighter, rescue diver, EMS Chief and Assistant Fire Chief.

