Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair logo unveiled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Historic Fourth Avenue has released its logo for the upcoming Spring Street Fair. The original design was was done by Donovan White.

It features a large butterfly in the middle with cactus on the sides. White also added some lightning to highlight the gorgeous monsoon storms in Tucson.

The Spring Street Fair is scheduled for April first through third this year.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.