Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair logo unveiled

KOLD News 6-7 a.m. Sundays recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Historic Fourth Avenue has released its logo for the upcoming Spring Street Fair. The original design was was done by Donovan White.

It features a large butterfly in the middle with cactus on the sides. White also added some lightning to highlight the gorgeous monsoon storms in Tucson.

The Spring Street Fair is scheduled for April first through third this year.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Street Racers
Pima County Sheriff's Dept. investigating south side street racing
UAPD searching for armed robbery suspects
Mother of 18-year-old found dead near Molino Basin pleads for information
Mother of 18-year-old found dead near Molino Basin pleads for information
mom surprises sons
Mom travels 6,000 miles to surprise Wildcat sons before big game
State troopers seize over 50 pounds of meth, 5 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop

Latest News

AZ Heart & Sol: Airport assistance
Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Tucson International volunteer lends helping hand to locals, visitors
AZ Heart & Sol: Airport assistance
AZ Heart & Sol: Airport assistance
Wastewater woes in the cities of Nogales, Arizona and Nogales, Sonora have caused headaches for...
Ground broken on project to rehabilitate sewage pipeline in Nogales
Tucson Gem Show prompts new hours, location for TCC vaccination clinic