Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Little Debbie snack cakes are now ice cream

Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist...
Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist on classic snack cakes, this time with seven new ice cream flavors.(Hand-out | Hudsonville Ice Cream)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – You can now eat your favorite snack cake by the pint.

Seven of Little Debbie’s classic snacks will be getting an ice cream makeover.

Starting Feb. 1, these ice cream flavors will be popping up in the freezer:

  • Oatmeal Creme Pies
  • Cosmic Brownies
  • Zebra Cakes
  • Honey Buns
  • Strawberry Shortcake Rolls
  • Swiss Rolls
  • Nutty Bars

Hudsonville Ice Cream announced the partnership with the snack food icon after the success of an ice cream based on the Christmas tree cakes last November.

The pints will be available exclusively at Walmart for $2.50. All seven flavors will be available year round.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Street Racers
Pima County Sheriff's Dept. investigating south side street racing
UAPD searching for armed robbery suspects
Mother of 18-year-old found dead near Molino Basin pleads for information
Mother of 18-year-old found dead near Molino Basin pleads for information
mom surprises sons
Mom travels 6,000 miles to surprise Wildcat sons before big game
State troopers seize over 50 pounds of meth, 5 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop

Latest News

RTA and city of Tucson move forward
RTA and city of Tucson move forward
Howard Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Johnny Fever on the sitcom “WKRP in...
Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles final match against Daniil Medvedev of...
Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title
This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
US: Russia to face pressure at UN over Ukraine crisis