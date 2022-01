TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District crews are on the scene of a commercial fire on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Officials say the fire is off La Cañada near Orange Grove Road, and the fire is contained to a small shed in the back of the property.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Firefighters are on scene of a commercial fire off La Cañada Rd near Orange Grove Rd. Fire contained to a small shed in the back of the property. No injuries reported, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/SFA8NIN5ut — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) January 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.