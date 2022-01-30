TFD responds to shed fire; no injuries reported

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department said they responded to a shed fire on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Officials said it was a “fully involved” fire near Prince and Roger roads.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to neighboring homes.

No injuries were reported. TFD and Tucson police are investigating the cause.

