TFD responds to shed fire; no injuries reported

(Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:05 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Fire Department said they responded to a shed fire on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Officials said it was a “fully involved” fire near Prince and Roger roads.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it spread to neighboring homes.

No injuries were reported. TFD and Tucson police are investigating the cause.

