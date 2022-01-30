Driver & passenger involved in hit and run wanted as man dies from injuries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department needs the community’s help identifying a driver who was involved in a hit and run on January 14.

Police say, just before 10:30 a.m., officers from the Midtown Division were dispatched to the intersection of S. Swan Rd. and E. 16th St. for a report of a serious-injury collision. Tucson Fire Medics also responded to the scene and upon arrival, transported the driver of a white 2002 Chevrolet Silverado pickup to Banner University Medical Center – with life-threatening injuries. Officers were notified that the driver and passenger of the other involved vehicle, which was a white 2003 BMW sedan, had fled on foot after the collision.

Additional TPD resources responded to the area to search for the driver and passenger; however, they were not located. Traffic Unit Detectives were contacted and responded to continue the investigation.

According to interviews conducted at the scene, detectives believe that both vehicles, the BMW and Silverado, were traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Swan Rd. As the vehicles traveled south, the BMW struck the front driver’s side of the Silverado while overtaking the pickup in the curb lane. As a result of that impact, the Silverado lost control and drove onto the center raised median and struck a palm tree. After striking the palm tree, the Silverado ricocheted back into the roadway where the driver was ejected from the pickup. The BMW continued southbound momentarily before coming to rest and the occupants fleeing from the scene. Traffic Detectives noted that the driver of the Silverado was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and they believe that impairment is a factor. The pickup driver remained in the hospital receiving treatment until January 29, 2022, when he passed away from his injuries. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Pedro Roland Lozano. His family was notified of his passing.

Currently, detectives are following up on leads to identify the driver and passenger from the BMW. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. The investigation is ongoing and additional updates will be provided as they become available.

