UAPD searching for armed robbery suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department is searching for suspects in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Friday, Jan. 28.

Officials said this happened in the university’s parking lot near North Santa Rita Avenue and East 6th Street.

The suspects are described as two males, approximately 16-35 years old, and 5′6.” Officials say they are armed with handguns, and were last seen leaving the area on foot heading southbound.

The victim was not injured.

UAPD is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the department at (520)-621-8273 or 88-CRIME.

