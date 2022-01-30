Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UAPD searching for armed robbery suspects

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:58 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona Police Department is searching for suspects in connection to an armed robbery that happened on Friday, Jan. 28.

Officials said this happened in the university’s parking lot near North Santa Rita Avenue and East 6th Street.

The suspects are described as two males, approximately 16-35 years old, and 5′6.” Officials say they are armed with handguns, and were last seen leaving the area on foot heading southbound.

The victim was not injured.

UAPD is continuing the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the department at (520)-621-8273 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leslie Parker
UPDATE: Man arrested after deadly shooting in Catalina
Tucson police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on North Campbell Avenue.
TPD investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Campbell Avenue
UPDATE: I-19 reopens at Sahuarita Road after pedestrian hit by 18-wheeler
Police are trying to identify two people they believe are involved in the theft of thousands of...
Tucson police seeking theft suspects
TPD: Broadway Boulevard closed after crash involving semi truck

Latest News

RTA and city of Tucson move forward
RTA and city of Tucson move forward
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind
Runaway Las Vegas teens crash stolen car while running from Arizona troopers
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds