Arizona disability advocates seek crisis response improvements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Groups advocating for people with disabilities say the state’s crisis response system is failing and they’re working on ways to improve it.

The Arizona Developmental Disabilities Planning Council, Autism Society of Greater Phoenix and Arizona Center for Disability Law released a new report looking at issues people with disabilities face during a behavioral health crisis.

“It’s even more on the forefront nationally than it has been ever. That’s both a curse and a blessing as well. We began to hear more and more from people in our community,” said Melissa Van Hook, chair of the Arizona Developmental Disabilities Planning Council.

Van Hook shared stories from families who described how their loved one’s crisis was handled.

“He’s been sitting in restraints in the ER for three days because they can’t reach the health plan and care provider for behavioral health. This is a broken system. It’s not little kids. It’s big kids,” she said.

A Tucson father, Jonathan Dinegar, feels situations should be handled differently for his elementary-aged children.

“I’ve had them call the cops on my son as well for talking about a deer hunting video game. I said he has autism and an IEP, you can’t cross those lines,” he said.

The advocacy groups want to see mental health experts more heavily relied on than police when handling a crisis that involves a person with disabilities. Tucson Police have implemented a Mental Health Support Team after seeing the need in the community.

“Many of these officers are in a position where acting on nothing is less of a risk or a liability than to actually intervene,” said Diana Davis Wilson, a behavioral analyst. “Many of them don’t have the skillsets to intervene appropriately.”

She said more law enforcement behavioral health training is also needed especially in rural areas.

“While many trainers are out to get to them, they are understaffed and underfunded,” she said. “There are a lot of missed opportunities in working to the specificity that’s needed to train in the rural community.”

The report says people with disabilities often lack adequate primary care, which can cause underlying health conditions to go untreated and an increase in emergency room visits.

