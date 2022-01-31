Advertise
Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID-19

File photo of Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister.
File photo of Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister.(CBC via CNN Newsource, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:22 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine” and will continue working remotely.

The announcement came in a tweet in which he urged everyone to “please get vaccinated and get boosted.”

Trudeau said on Thursday that he was going into isolation for five days after finding out the previous evening he had been in contact with someone who tested positive. He told The Canadian Press on Friday that person was one of his three children.

Trudeau previously isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.

Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus — shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.

The announcement followed a weekend of protests in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, against vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Some demonstrators traveled in truck convoys and parked on the streets around Parliament Hill, blocking traffic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

