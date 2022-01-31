Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A big cool down is coming our way!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, January 31st
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warmer temperatures will stick around for the start of the week while we are in between weather systems. An area of lower pressure will drop down from the north increasing our cloud cover, wind and rain and mountain snow chances. Temperatures will drop significantly with this system with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Clouds move in with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for light rain. Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Gusty winds.

THURSDAY: Sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was sent to the hospital after this crash on South Swan Road on Friday, Jan. 14.
Tucson police searching for driver, passenger involved in hit-and-run crash
Threat prompts evacuations at Tucson Jewish Community Center
UAPD searching for armed robbery suspects
TFD responds to shed fire; no injuries reported
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, January 31st
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, January 31st
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking our next weather maker
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast Jan. 30, 2022
KOLD 530 FORECAST JAN. 30, 2022
KOLD 530 FORECAST JAN. 30, 2022