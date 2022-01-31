FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A big cool down is coming our way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warmer temperatures will stick around for the start of the week while we are in between weather systems. An area of lower pressure will drop down from the north increasing our cloud cover, wind and rain and mountain snow chances. Temperatures will drop significantly with this system with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Clouds move in with highs in the low 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for light rain. Mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Gusty winds.

THURSDAY: Sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 50s. Breezy.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

