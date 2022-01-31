Four taken to hospital after crash on Campbell Avenue near Benson Highway
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people were taken to a local hospital after a crash that closed southbound Campbell Avenue near Benson Highway on Monday, Jan. 31.
According to a Tucson Police Department spokesman, the crash involved only one vehicle.
Ages, genders and conditions of the injured people were not immediately available.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.