Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Four taken to hospital after crash on Campbell Avenue near Benson Highway

Southbound Campbell Avenue was closed near Benson Highway because of the crash Monday, Jan. 31.
Southbound Campbell Avenue was closed near Benson Highway because of the crash Monday, Jan. 31.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people were taken to a local hospital after a crash that closed southbound Campbell Avenue near Benson Highway on Monday, Jan. 31.

According to a Tucson Police Department spokesman, the crash involved only one vehicle.

Ages, genders and conditions of the injured people were not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was sent to the hospital after this crash on South Swan Road on Friday, Jan. 14.
Tucson police searching for driver, passenger involved in hit-and-run crash
Threat prompts evacuations at Tucson Jewish Community Center
UAPD searching for armed robbery suspects
TFD responds to shed fire; no injuries reported
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards

Latest News

Westbound I-10 was closed because of a vehicle fire near Willcox, Arizona, on Monday morning,...
UPDATE: Highway officials reopen I-10 after vehicle fire closes westbound lanes near Willcox
TPD: Broadway Boulevard closed after crash involving semi truck
UPDATE: I-19 reopens at Sahuarita Road after pedestrian hit by 18-wheeler
Tucson police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed on North Campbell Avenue.
TPD investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Campbell Avenue