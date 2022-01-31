Advertise
Glendale woman spots Amazon driver throwing packages into wash

The packages were damaged or opened up.
By David Baker
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman says she saw an Amazon delivery driver throw packages into a nearby wash and now she wants answers from the company.

Jennifer McCarty said she was coming out to check the mail when she noticed an Amazon driver throwing something into the wash. The driver quickly took off. When she got up close, she realized they were packages. “I found additional packages left in the runway of the garages and there were just packages soaking wet, opened up,” she said.

She told Arizona’s Family most of the packages were addressed to Midwestern University student living, likely students living in the dorms. There were eight packages in all. It happened Thursday afternoon, Jan. 27. McCarty said she called Midwestern and Amazon. In an email response to her, Amazon writes that someone will be by in the next three to five days to pick up the packages. “It kinda makes you question what’s going on behind the scenes. We can’t just write this off,” McCarty said.

Soon after Arizona’s Family called to follow up with Amazon, they called McCarty to tell her someone would be there within 30 minutes to pick up the packages.

McCarty had a message for the driver. “We look forward to our Amazon packages. Just do your job and if you’re having a bad day, call out sick,” she said. A representative for Amazon said they’re looking into it and would make things right for their customers.

