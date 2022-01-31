Is your pet Tucson’s next Cover Dog?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is teaming up with Tucson Lifestyle Magazine for its annual Cover Dog contest.

Participants can submit their dog’s photo for a chance to win their dog a photoshoot and a spot on the May cover of Tucson Lifestyle Magazine.

The contest will run from Feb. 1 to Feb. 13.

In addition to the grand prize of a photoshoot and cover of the May edition of Tucson Lifestyle Magazine, the first 200 entries will also receive a mock magazine cover.

Proceeds from this event will directly support pets and programs at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. For more information, click here .

