Is your pet Tucson’s next Cover Dog?
Humane Society, Tucson magazine hosting annual contest
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is teaming up with Tucson Lifestyle Magazine for its annual Cover Dog contest.
Participants can submit their dog’s photo for a chance to win their dog a photoshoot and a spot on the May cover of Tucson Lifestyle Magazine.
The contest will run from Feb. 1 to Feb. 13.
In addition to the grand prize of a photoshoot and cover of the May edition of Tucson Lifestyle Magazine, the first 200 entries will also receive a mock magazine cover.
Proceeds from this event will directly support pets and programs at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. For more information, click here.
