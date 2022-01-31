January reports record-high COVID cases in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As of Saturday, more than 413,000 people tested positive for COVID-19. The state is reporting 413,150 people have been infected with the virus so far this month.

That is nearly twice as many people as the second-highest from December 2020. Health experts say the omicron strain infected people at a much faster rate than previous variants.

“Because omicron is so infectious, they all got infected in what would have been a 4-to-6-month period, they all got infected in about a 6-week period, Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association Will Humble said.

Eight hundred twenty-four people have died from the virus this month. More people died from COVID in December 2021, even though there were nearly four times fewer cases.

Doctors say hospitals are still overwhelmed right now. Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona says right now has been the toughest for healthcare workers. “This has been challenging psychologically and emotionally,” said Dr. Marvasti.

The doctor says even though people aren’t dying as often, they’re still getting sick. Some procedures at the hospitals must wait because there is not enough space or staff to help.

Humble believes hospitalizations will keep increasing for another ten days. The peak for deaths will be in the middle of February, but it won’t be nearly as high as other times during the pandemic.

“By later February and for sure by March, it’s either going to be a breakthrough case by a vaccinated person or a reinfection. It will become progressively less lethal, and bad outcomes will be fewer and further between,” said Humble.

Click here to find more information on COVID-19 in Arizona.

