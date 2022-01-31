Advertise
Man hits, kills girlfriend with car after argument in Kingman, police say

(Mohave County Sheriff's Office / 3TV, CBS5)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:44 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Mojave County Sheriff’s Office says a man hit and killed his girlfriend with his car after an argument in Kingman Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a report of a person hit by a car near College Avenue and Casey Lane around 7:40 p.m. Authorities arrived and found the woman not breathing. Deputies began doing CPR at the scene while they took her to the hospital, but she died from her injuries.

Detectives say they learned that the woman had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, identified as 37-year-old Brandon Lewis St. Ours, before the crash happened. Investigators say that the woman refused to get into Brandon’s car when they were asked to leave a house. Authorities haven’t said if they were visiting that home or if either of them lived there.

Brandon then drove around looking for the woman, and he ended up hitting her with his car down the street. Brandon then ran off and parked his vehicle elsewhere. But authorities were ultimately able to track him down, and police arrested him and booked him to the Mohave County Jail. He faces manslaughter by domestic violence and leaving the scene of a deadly accident.

