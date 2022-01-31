Advertise
The New York Times buys puzzle game Wordle

The New York Times has bought Wordle.
By Kasey Richardson
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:50 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The fun-filled wordplay game Wordle has been bought by The New York Times Company.

The purchase was announced Monday and reflects the rising trend of word-scrambling games, as the company tries to reach its goal of 10 million digital subscribers by 2025.

Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, sold the software to The New York Times for a price “in the low seven figures,” according to the company.

The Times said it plans to keep the game free for new and existing users.

