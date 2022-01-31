Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police are investigating the death of a juvenile at a hotel in Scottsdale

Police have been on the scene near Scottsdale and Osborn roads since about 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan....
Police have been on the scene near Scottsdale and Osborn roads since about 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.(AZ Family)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scottsdale police say they are investigating a death involving a juvenile at an Extended Stay America hotel near Scottsdale and Osborn roads.

Investigators have been on the scene since 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Scottsdale Police Sgt. Kevin Quon said Monday morning that detectives are in the early stages of the investigation.

Police have not released any information about the minor or how they died.

The Scottsdale Fire Department said paramedics were called out shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. They took one person to the hospital. That person’s condition was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was sent to the hospital after this crash on South Swan Road on Friday, Jan. 14.
Tucson police searching for driver, passenger involved in hit-and-run crash
Threat prompts evacuations at Tucson Jewish Community Center
UAPD searching for armed robbery suspects
TFD responds to shed fire; no injuries reported
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards

Latest News

RTA and city of Tucson move forward
RTA and city of Tucson move forward
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Ahmaud Arbery’s parents object to DOJ’s hate crime plea deal
FILE - A sign marks an entrance to a Moderna building in Cambridge, Mass., on Monday, May 18,...
US gives full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine
Leslie Parker
UPDATE: Man shoots two at Catalina home he had been evicted from