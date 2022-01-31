Police are investigating the death of a juvenile at a hotel in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scottsdale police say they are investigating a death involving a juvenile at an Extended Stay America hotel near Scottsdale and Osborn roads.

Investigators have been on the scene since 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. Scottsdale Police Sgt. Kevin Quon said Monday morning that detectives are in the early stages of the investigation.

Police have not released any information about the minor or how they died.

The Scottsdale Fire Department said paramedics were called out shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday. They took one person to the hospital. That person’s condition was not immediately available.

