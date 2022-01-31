Advertise
Threat prompts evacuations at Tucson Jewish Community Center

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police confirmed the Tucson Jewish Community Center received a threat over the phone that prompted their staff to evacuate on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Officials say no suspicious items were located and no suspects are in custody.

Officers are investigating to determine if there was any bad intention behind the phone threat.

The surrounding area reopened at about 6:30 p.m. after being restricted to traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

