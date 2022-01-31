Advertise
Tucson’s Just Between Friends children’s consignment sale returns

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Just Between Friends (JBF) pop-up consignment sale is returning to Tucson for its semi-annual, spring event.

This pop-up sale helps families make extra money by turning their kids’ clutter into cash. At the same time, families can save 50% to 90% on spring and summer items they need for their kids.

The event will take place at 4881 N. Stone Ave. The schedule is as follows:

  • Wednesday, Feb. 2: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Primetime Early Access – Tickets must be reserved in advance; Community Heroes & First-Time Parent pre-sales.
  • Thursday, Feb. 3: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Open day to public, $2 at the door or free tickets in advance on the website.
  • Friday, Feb. 4: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Open to public, Free Admission
  • Saturday, Feb. 5: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Half price day (most items an additional 50% off), Free Admission

JBF will have a recall expert on site who works closely with The Consumer Product Safety Commission as well as the safety groups Kids in Danger and We Make It Safer to inspect items and pull anything that has been recalled.

JBF Tucson will have many COVID-19 safety precautions in place, including low contact check out systems, daily cleaning and hand sanitizer available to shoppers. JBF Tucson will also be following Pima County’s mask mandate.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

