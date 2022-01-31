UPDATE: Highway officials reopen I-10 after vehicle fire closes westbound lanes near Willcox

WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed briefly Monday morning, Jan. 31, near Willcox, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A vehicle fire at Milepost 336 was cited at about 6:45 a.m. as the reason for the closure.

The lanes were reopened shortly before 7:45 a.m. The eastbound lanes were not affected.

No additional information was immediately available.

