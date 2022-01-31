UPDATE: Highway officials reopen I-10 after vehicle fire closes westbound lanes near Willcox
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLCOX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 were closed briefly Monday morning, Jan. 31, near Willcox, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
A vehicle fire at Milepost 336 was cited at about 6:45 a.m. as the reason for the closure.
The lanes were reopened shortly before 7:45 a.m. The eastbound lanes were not affected.
No additional information was immediately available.
