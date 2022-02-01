Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Adia Barnes named Tucson Rodeo Parade grand marshal

Arizona women's basketball head coach Adia Barnes was named Tucson Rodeo Parade grand marshal...
Arizona women's basketball head coach Adia Barnes was named Tucson Rodeo Parade grand marshal on Tuesday, Feb. 1.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:16 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade committee has named University of Arizona women’s basketball head coach Adia Barnes as the grand marshal for the 2022 Tucson Rodeo Parade.

The Tucson Rodeo Parade committee announced the selection during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 1.

In 2020, grand marshals were World War II veterans. 2021′s parade was canceled because of the pandemic.

The event, the “world’s longest non-motorized parade,” begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. KOLD News 13 will broadcast the two-hour parade live and stream it online.

You can watch the 2020 parade HERE or below.

The parade route begins on Ajo Highway, about a half-mile west of Park Avenue. The parade will roll down Ajo, turn right on Park Avenue, then right on Irvington Road and right on Sixth Avenue before ending at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.

The judges and reviewing stands will be on Park Avenue in front of the Ward V City Council office. Grandstand seating is available on Irvington Road and requires a ticket, which can be purchased at ticket booths near the grandstands or in advance at The Rodeo Parade Office.

2020 – World War II veterans

2019 – Guy Atchley

2018 – Tucson Conquistadores

2017 – Jeannette Maré

2016 – Chandler Warden

2015 – Jerry Kindall

2014 – Dan Marries

2013 – Gabrielle Giffords and Mark Kelly

2012 – Tucson Boys Chorus

2011 – Joel D. Valdezs

2010 – James “Big Jim” Griffith

2009 – Robert E. Walkup

2008 – Humberto Lopez

2007 – Dr. Richard H. Carmona

2006 – Louise Serpa

2005 – Baxter Black

2004 – Mrs. Cele Peterson

2003 – Larry Mahan

2002 – Mike Candrea

2001 – Dolan Ellis

2000 – Hadley Barrett

1999 – Sons of the Pioneers

1998 – Rex Allen Jr.

1997 – Don Collier

1996 – Ben Johnson

1995 – Charles Sampson

1994 – Gil Fricker

1993 – Jim Ronstadt

1992 – Burt Humphrey

1991 – Bill West

1990 – Chuck Henson

1989 – Jim Click Jr.

1988 – Lute Olson

1987 – Gov. Rose Mofford

1986 – Bill Breck

1985 – Paul Grimes

1984 – Mayor Lew Murphy

1983 – Frank B. Roe

1982 – Roscoe Christopher

1981 – Kingston J. Smallhouse

1980 – Joe Weinzapfel

1979 – Clinton L. Helbig

1978 – Roy P. Drachman

1977 – Joseph O. Niemann

1976 – Alex G. Jacome

1975 – Harry V. Chambers

1974 – Gene C. Reid

1973 – Royal Irving

1972 – Brooks Davis

1971 – John R. Snider

1970 – Ambassador Raul H. Castro

1969 – U.S. Sen. Carl Hayden

1968 – C. Edgar Goyette

1967 – Ferd Lauber

1966 – George W. Chambers

1965 – Fred Blanc

1964 – Pete Waggoner

1963 – Clarence E. Britten

1962 – A.M. (Jake) Meyer

1961 – Harry Blacklidge

1960 – Dr. Richard Harvill

1959-57 – Frank Putter

1956-51 – Ed Echols

1950-46 – Frank Putter

1945-36 – J.C. Jack Kinney

1935 – Fred Ginter

1934-30 – J.C. Jack Kinney

1929-26 – American Legion & Pete Waggoner

1925 – Lions Club, Kiwanis, Rotary Club & Pete Waggoner

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The packages were damaged or opened up.
Glendale woman spots Amazon driver throwing packages into wash
Southbound Campbell Avenue was closed near Benson Highway because of the crash Monday, Jan. 31.
Four taken to hospital after crash on Campbell Avenue near Benson Highway
Threat prompts evacuations at Tucson Jewish Community Center
One person was sent to the hospital after this crash on South Swan Road on Friday, Jan. 14.
Tucson police searching for driver, passenger involved in hit-and-run crash
The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday at USP Beaumont, a federal prison in Beaumont,...
US federal prisons on lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady says he’s still evaluating his future plans
Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp (10) gets past San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt, left, and...
Rams rally to Super Bowl with stunning 20-17 win over Niners
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates after tackling Kansas City Chiefs...
Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn’t made up mind