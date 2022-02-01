Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Assault reported during Nazi demonstration in Florida

A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over...
A group of people describing themselves as Nazis demonstrated in Orange County, Florida, over the weekend.(Source: David Newstat/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police in Florida are investigating an alleged assault involving Nazis.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened Saturday between a passerby and a group of demonstrators wearing clothing with Nazi insignia.

The group was reportedly yelling profanities and antisemitic slurs at vehicles passing by.

A video posted online shows two men, one wearing a red swastika arm band, punching another person.

Additional video shows Nazi demonstrators making Hitler salutes and making more antisemitic remarks.

The group, which calls itself “America’s Nazi Party,” posted on its website, “We are Nazis” and admitted to holding the event.

They declined a request for comment on the incident.

NOTE: Sound was removed from the video below because of offensive slurs, profanity.

The Orange County, Florida,sSheriff's office is investigating alleged assault involving Nazi white supremacists. (Source: David Newstat/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The packages were damaged or opened up.
Glendale woman spots Amazon driver throwing packages into wash
Southbound Campbell Avenue was closed near Benson Highway because of the crash Monday, Jan. 31.
Four taken to hospital after crash on Campbell Avenue near Benson Highway
Threat prompts evacuations at Tucson Jewish Community Center
One person was sent to the hospital after this crash on South Swan Road on Friday, Jan. 14.
Tucson police searching for driver, passenger involved in hit-and-run crash
Tucson firefighters working apartment fire near Flowing Wells

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recall: ‘Full Self-Driving’ software runs stop signs
Women in North Carolina no longer need a doctor’s prescription for hormonal birth control.
Women in North Carolina can now get birth control without a prescription
FILE - Whoopi Goldberg speaks during the Broadway at the White House event in the State Dining...
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust remark
Many universities, such as the University of Arizona, will no longer use test scores in 2022 to...
Enrollment in SAT prep courses increasing, despite most universities waiving the test amid the pandemic